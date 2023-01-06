Fire damages several buildings in Carbon County

The McAdoo fire chief says the hot temperatures only made conditions more difficult.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRESCKOW, Pa. — In Carbon County, crews responded to a fire on East Market Street just before 2 p.m.

The fire spread from one home to another one close by.

A third home sustained heat damage so did a garage.

In total, four structures were impacted.

The McAdoo fire chief says the hot temperatures only made conditions more difficult.

"The stress on the body; it just has guys being able to go in and do one round of firefighting work and have to take a break. Now it's just clean up, which is even more so it's totally taxing with the heat today," said Chief Robert Leshko.

Officials say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.