The fire chief says they're still looking for what started the fire in Carbon County.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday in Carbon County.

It started just after 11:30 a.m. on Susquehanna Drive in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

