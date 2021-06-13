x
Carbon County

Fire damages clubhouse at Carbon County resort

This is the second time the resort has been damaged by a fire.
Credit: WNEP

A resort in Carbon County was damaged after a fire broke out.

Crews were called to Sunny Rest Resort in Franklin Township, near Palmerton, just before 5 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a fire in the clubhouse.

Officials say the flames were contained to one room and were put out quickly.

Everyone inside the building made it out safely.

This is the second time fire ripped through the clothing-optional resort in the Poconos.

Flames damaged a restaurant on the property last July.

So far, there is no word on what caused the fire in Carbon County.