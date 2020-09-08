Farm holds sunflower festival in Carbon County

Yenser's Tree Farm hosted its first-ever sunflower festival.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Summer now means sunflowers at a farm in Carbon County.

Yenser's Tree Farm has two acres of sunflowers growing.

The farm hosted its first-ever sunflower festival this weekend.

People could come out and relax in the fields and check out the view.

"It's exciting that people feel like they can come here and be safe, and do something outside with their family," said Jan Wentz, owner of Yenser's Tree Farm. "We think of the sunflower as a sign of happiness and hope, and certainly we all need that during this time."