Shelter in Carbon County at capacity, in need of donations

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Two dining room tables inside Family Promise of Carbon County in Nesquehoning can't seat nearly half the people who live here.

The nonprofit is at capacity with more than 20 families on its waiting list in need of help.

"One family showed up on our doorstep. We get calls constantly. We have to turn people away. So, most recently, we have two families from Luzerne County," said Cathy Lamb, the nonprofit's executive director.

Currently, the organization is helping eight families totaling 25 people, 13 of them children.

Lamb says they help families who have fallen on hard times.

"It gives families a chance to catch their breath a little bit. They have been through the traumatic experience of losing their home for whatever reason, so they get to stay with us," Lamb said. "We provide meals. We provide counseling, case management, parenting classes, budgeting."

For many families here, this is the first time they've been without a home. That's why they turn to Family Promise, looking for help.

"People are in need due to this economy," Lamb said. "People just can't seem to find housing within their price range."

Lamb says two families have already exceeded their stay because they have nowhere to go.

The nonprofit is looking for donations to keep helping the women and children they serve.

"Food, monetary donations, cleaning supplies. You wouldn't believe the cleaning supplies we go through. Toiletries we supply, toilet paper actually, just paper products — it's overwhelming the amount we go through," Lamb said.

For information on how to help Family Promise of Carbon County, click here.

You can also call (610) 379-4757.