Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County

A Jim Thorpe man in Carbon County died after getting struck in the head by a tree.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner.

The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.

Wernett was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, after the incident.

In addition to the Coroner's Office, Jim Thorpe Police Department is investigating the death.