Fairyland Farms in Carbon County named 'Century Farm'

Fairyland Farms was one of eight to receive a 'Century Farm' at this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Tradition, family, and legacy — three words Luke Graver, the co-owner of Fairyland Farms, grew up with on his sixth-generation farm in Franklin Township.

"This is a historical place, and it's a farm like no other has seen before. It started in the 20s, was a really booming place through the 30s, 40s, and 50s," Graver said. "June Carter, from the Carter family, Johnny Cash's wife, she performed here. It really was a place where people came from all over."

The farm near Lehighton has been raising a variety of livestock and crops since 1922. At one time, there were 40 full-time employees working.

The farm is more recently known by many as the location for Miller's Country Store, which closed in 2020.

"Prior to it being Miller's Country Store, it was the farm's dairy bar where we sold our own bottled milk. We made our own ice cream. We had our own butter," said Graver.

The farm's rich history and being owned by the same family for more than 100 years led the state to honor Fairyland Farm as a Century Farm at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Graver says the success of the farm is because of those who came before him.

"We are a family, and we might not always get along, but at the end of the day, this is our home, and we look at those that came before us and all the blood, sweat, and tears that they put into this place, and we keep that tradition going as a family," Graver said.

As for the next 100 years at the farm, Graver says that it'll be up to his children to keep the legacy alive.