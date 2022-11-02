Expect to pay more for your Christmas tree this year

Between labor costs, raw materials, and the higher price of fuel for shipping, operation costs have risen over the past year.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The first Christmas tree at Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, has been cut for the season.

The 18-footer is getting ready to be shipped to Longwood Gardens in Chester County.

Owner Chris Botek says it's the first of hundreds to be cut this season.

"I would say in about a good week, maybe 10 days, we'll be in full swing by then. It's then long hours, long days, rush, rush, rush," said Botek.

This year, he doesn't expect any shortages, but you will have to pay more for your tree. Between labor costs, raw materials, and the higher price of gas for shipping, operation costs have risen over the past year.

"With the price of everything, we have to go up a little bit. You have to. I mean, the fuels are way up; the cost of anything is way up," Botek said. "I would say you could expect about a 10 percent increase. So over the board, maybe a $5 to $10 jump in tree prices. I can't say for retail at lots."

While prices may be up for Christmas trees this year, Botek believes people still want the real deal.

"They're still going to be in demand, and they're still going to be a little on the short side," said Botek. "If I would give you any advice, I would say get out early and make sure you have your tree accounted for."

Botek says this summer's dry weather didn't help the new seedlings he planted for future growth, losing about 4,000 to 5,000 trees.

But he has enough trees for this year.

"I have a good supply for my existing customers. If my customer base were to increase a lot, that's where the trouble comes in. I plan on being open till about Christmas. I plan on it, but you never know," Botek said.

Crystal Spring Tree Farm the day after Thanksgiving.

Our family-run operation was started in 1964 on a small 25-acre farm and has now grown to nearly 200 acres. We have one... Posted by Crystal Spring Tree Farm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022