Employees' personal info accidently posted online

An information mishap at the Jim Thorpe Area School District led to faculty and staff's private information being put out for the public to see.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — "I would like to know why our individual information was posted," said Lynette Curran.

Curran, a Jim Thorpe Area District employee, was just one of the many staff members whose personal information was posted to the school board's public meeting agenda page.

Superintendent Robert Presley said he was notified shortly after it happened.

"The board had requested an absentee report, normally were going to the executive side of board docs that doesn't go out to the public it was accidentally someone accidentally put it into the public side, so when the agenda went live, then information also went live," Presley said.

The error by school board officials made personal faculty information public.

Information like addresses and several digits of social security numbers.

"Violated. I don't think actually the school board even needs to know where I live or my Social Security number; it's on file at the school," said Lynette Curran, Jim Thorpe School District faculty.

Although the information was taken down a little more than an hour after it was made public.

Curran says it's a mistake that can't happen in today's age.

"Oh yeah, in today's day and age, oh yeah you don't post that stuff online you know, there is weirdos out there," Curran added.

Superintendent Presley says the district will continue to correct any issues that come from the information leak.

And that new policies to keep information protected will be put in place.

"My name is on that list, and my information is out there just like everybody else's, so I'm very concerned about any ramifications this might have; so we tried to fix it as quickly as possible, and you know we will make sure this does not happen again," Presley said.

The district is continuing to take steps to fix any issues caused by the leak. Faculty say that only time will tell if the problem is fixed for good.