Education leader reads to Carbon County students

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Students in Carbon County received the gift of a story from one of the Commonwealth's top education leaders as part of National Read Across America Week.
Executive Deputy Secretary of Education, Dr. Debra Carrera turned some pages at Panther Valley Elementary School.
Dr. Carrera read "Be You" by Peter H. Renolds to a class of Kindergarteners.
After the reading, she gifted the book to the kids for their classroom library.
"We can't take for granted what just happened in that room, because we just went through a major pandemic where that wasn't the case across the commonwealth and we went through schools that were closed, others that were open, and just so many concerns that we had because of the pandemic to be able to be in front of children and in a normal setting and to just read a book, we cannot take that for granted," Dr. Carrera said.
Afterward, Dr. Carrera met with stakeholders in the district.
Also, WNEP's sports reporter Steve Lloyd read to students in Scranton.
Third-grade students at Isaac Tripp Elementary were treated to "A Bad Case of Tattle Tongue" and "Would You Rather Be a Bullfrog?"
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.