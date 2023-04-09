Train ride with the Easter Bunny in the Poconos

Many hopped on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway for a train ride through the Lehigh Gorge State Park on a vintage train coach.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — It was all aboard for many families celebrating Easter in Carbon County.

Many hopped on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway for a train ride through the Lehigh Gorge State Park on a vintage train coach.

The Easter Bunny was in for the ride too as passengers listened to Easter stories on the round trip that lasted about 70 minutes.

