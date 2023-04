The last dog missing after being dumped in Carbon County was found Friday.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteers finally found a missing dog in Carbon County.

Workers at Carbon County Animal Shelter in Nesquehoning say six dogs were allegedly dumped on Penn Forest Trail in Jim Thorpe last week.

Once the dogs get all their shots, they'll be put up for adoption in Carbon County.