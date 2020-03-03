Drivers deal with ramp closure in Carbon County

Both on-and-off ramps at the Lake Harmony exit of Interstate 80 will be closed through most of the spring.

LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — Ramp closed signs are up and crews are at work.

On-and-off ramps at the Lake Harmony exit off Interstate 80 are shut down for construction.

"I deal with it. I don't get too excited about anything. I just roll with the punches. I am just glad to see them getting fixed. I go that way a lot to go to Philadelphia and them ramps are bad," said truck driver Glen Smith.

The ramps are being paved and PennDOT expects they will stay closed through most of the spring.

Detours are in place. Drivers will use Route 940 to get around the construction.

"We are so used to it, it don't make no difference. All they do, they always wait until the last minute to do stuff like that," said Terry Fisher, White Haven.

Drivers, we spoke to hope the warmer than normal weather we've been having will help get this project done on time

"Yeah, it's been nice and warm. It should help. Better than working in the cold and snow and that," said Fisher.

Glen Smith is a truck driver. He travels through this part of Carbon County every other day. While the closure adds some time to his commute, he feels the work needs to be done.

"I sat out there on the street for a couple of minutes to get in here but you have to have the good with the bad. To get it better you have to have bad. It's just the way life is," said Smith.