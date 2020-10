The driver went off Route 902 near Lehighton.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A driver is dead after a crash in Carbon County.

Police say the driver went off Route 902 west of Country Club Road.

An officer from the Mahoning Township Police department found the car around 3 p.m., off the road, on fire, and with a tree on top of it.

The officer tried to get the driver out but was not able.