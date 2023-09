The deadly wreck happened Thursday near the entrance to the Francis Walter Dam.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A driver has died after a crash in Carbon County on Thursday.

Kidder Township Police said Raymond Dugan, 79, of White Haven, died after a head-on collision with another vehicle on Route 940 near the entrance to the Francis Walter Dam.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where Dugan was pronounced dead.

Investigators said possible charges are pending after the results of blood tests.