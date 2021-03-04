Drive-in theater opens for the season in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A sure sign of Spring - the Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Mahoning Township opened for the season on Friday.
On the silver screen was a double feature of classics: The Wizard of Oz and Willy Wonka.
Some folks even dressed up in costume to celebrate the opening.
"We make it a point to come here. This place is so different from any other drive-in that we've been to. It's like a living theater. You don't just come and watch a movie. You become part of it. And you start to get to know the other people who love to come to it. So it's like a big family, and it's so much fun," said Cynthia and John Demmer of New Jersey.
This is the drive-in's 72nd season.
You can catch a repeating showing of the famous flicks on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Carbon County.