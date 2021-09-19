Dogs test their swimming skills in Carbon County

The Newfoundland Club of America ran water tests with dogs at Beltzville State Park.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A certain breed of dogs were trained on Sunday in Carbon County to test their natural rescue abilities.

The Newfoundland Club of America ran water tests at Beltzville State Park - historically, this dog breed has worked with humans in water rescues.

But organizers say it wasn't a training for emergency services or even a competition per-say - instead, owners could assess their dogs' innate abilities coupled with the training they had learned from their handlers.

"They have webbed feet. They do a breaststroke rather than a doggy paddle. They have a double coat, which helps shed the water. Their tail acts like a rudder. They're structurally built to do this kind of work," said Andrea Ottey with the Newfoundland Club of America.