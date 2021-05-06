Dog waste stations installed in Summit Hill

The borough installed new dog waste stations in five parks and near the entrance of Summit Hill Cemetery in an effort to get residents to clean up after their pets.

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — When's it's a beautiful day out, the Larry sisters love playing tag at Memorial Park in Summit Hill.

Now, with the installation of dog waste stations, mom Stephanie Larry doesn't have to worry about one of her girls stepping in something left behind by one of their furry neighbors.

"It should be common sense that people should bring their own bag, clean up after their dogs, but especially with the little kids that I have, it kind of is great that they have them. If your dog goes to the bathroom, they can just bend over, pick them up," said Larry.

The borough installed new dog waste stations in five parks and near the entrance of Summit Hill Cemetery.

People here say the lack of folks picking up after their animals goes far beyond the parks.

"We have a community group on Facebook. People have been, especially nowadays everybody has cameras," Larry said. "They've been posting pictures, screenshots of faces. 'Do you know this person? Their dog went to the bathroom, and they just walked away.' So, yeah, it's been a problem over the years."

Dog owners say the new waste stations around the borough make it even easier for folks to clean up after their pets. They say it's simple: grab a bag, pick up your dog's waste, and throw it out.

"We try not to litter, and this is just another form of litter. So you got to keep where you live, it's a community, and everybody's responsible," said Elana Iuspa, a Summit Hill resident.

As the owner of Freddy, a pointer mix, the husband and wife say it's their responsibility as well.

"I'm careful, but I mean, you can't be that careful when it's all over the place, so if we can get people to clean up after their dogs by doing that, I'm all for it," said Iuspa.