CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Police want to find the person who abandoned a dog in Carbon County.

Officers say the dog was found Friday morning, tied to a sign in the State Gamelands parking lot on Route 903 near Lake Harmony with no food or water.

Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact the Kidder Township Police Department at 570-722-0192. The dog is currently at the Carbon County Animal Shelter.