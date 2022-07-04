Doctor faces lawsuit for prescribing unnecessary drugs in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The United States has filed a civil lawsuit against a doctor from Carbon County.
Officials say Dr. Peter Baddick, the third, based out of Lehighton, issued medically unnecessary prescriptions for a fentanyl-based spray used to treat breakthrough cancer pain.
Between April and December of 2015, Dr. Baddick allegedly prescribed the spray to patients who did not have cancer and continued prescribing it after the patients raised concerns about the drug's effects.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.