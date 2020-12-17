Digging out of the snow in Carbon County

Snow drifts and heavy winds overnight made for a tough clean up in Lake Harmony.

LAKE HARMONY, Pa. — Snow drifts and heavy winds overnight Wednesday made for a tough clean up in many spots, including parts of Carbon County.

One of our Newswatch 16 photographers was in the Lake Harmony area on Thursday and found lots of folks trying to dig out.

One man had to resort to shoveling after his snowblower failed.

"There's about six to eight inches or so flat, but the drifts are making it horrendous. It actually killed one of my snowblowers, and now I'm finishing it off by hand. So you know, hour on, half-hour off, and we'll get the job done," said Rob Mihalyi of Lake Harmony.

A few deer were spotted out and about in Carbon County.