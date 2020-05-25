Different look, same Memorial Day message

The coronavirus changed many Memorial Day traditions this year.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The sound of Taps echoed throughout the Lehighton Cemetery to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This is just one of the several Memorial Day ceremonies that took place in Weissport and Lehighton.

Members of the Lehighton United Veterans Organization paid tribute to those who lost their lives with wreath layings, rifle volleys, and prayers.

"Everybody gets geared up for this a 3-day weekend, but the most important thing you have to do is reflect on why you can do those things and I think that's what it means to me. We have what we have because sacrifices have been made," said Commander Kevin Long.

It was a very emotional day for those who came out to watch the ceremonies.

Ezra Kreiss had the honor of throwing a wreath over the Weissport bridge to honor service members buried or lost at sea.

Kreiss's father was killed in a training exercise weeks before D-Day.

"I actually never knew my father. had just been born after he left to go overseas and uh there is some, I still feel like he's around you know and uh, excuse me, so I appreciate it," said Ezra Kreiss.

While Memorial Day observances were different than in years past, Commander Long says he wasn't going to let the virus stop him and the organization from remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Regardless of what was going to go on today as far as this pandemic, these guys certainly came to the forefront and said we gotta do something and we're going to be out here and we're going to honor those sacrifices."