Death investigation in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The coroner was called to a home in Jim Thorpe Tuesday morning.
Newswatch 16 found police outside the place on South Street.
Police say they were called to the home on Monday for a welfare check on Laura Spencer
According to investigators, the homeowner, Peter Davis, refused to cooperate.
They later learned that Spencer had passed away.
Police got a search warrant to enter the home. That's when they say Davis grabbed an officer. He was taken into custody for assault.
Police are still investigating Spencer's death.