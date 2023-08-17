Deals galore at Palmerton Sidewalk sale

The sidewalk Sale here in Palmerton runs through Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PALMERTON, Pa. — Looking for some kitchenware, maybe some spices or even a purse?

These are just some of the items up for sale along Delaware Avenue in Palmerton

It's the borough's annual sidewalk sale, and plenty of people were looking a bargain.

"Anything, Anything on sale that I don't need," said Deb Snyder of New Tripoli.

She and her cousins came out to do some shopping and hopefully snag a deal a two.

"Look, for my cat. My cat. I put my cat out on a lease and I love it," said Donna Reed of Walnutport.

At This N That Finds U, the owner says she has tons of items she's hoping to sell, all at a reasonable price

"My dot sale is $1, $5, $10, and $20 items. All of them are way worth way more than a dollar. You'd be amazed at what you can find here for a $1," said

Monica Newhard, the owner of This N That Finds U.

Business owners say the event is to help shops clean out old inventory and make way for new items, a spring cleaning, during summertime.

"There are going to be lots of bargains. "My Store" has a lot of clothing out that she's trying to get out for the Summer because her fall and winter stuff came in. So you can buy shorts for next year for half price," Newhard said.

People shopping tell Newswatch 16 the sale doesn't just benefit business owners, but the Borough too.

"It brings people in to see the beautiful area. Palmerton's a wonderful borough," said Paul Hoppel, of Franklin Township.

"We need as a town all the help we can get bringing people in and as a town people want to try to help us, so everybody can get bargains today," said Newhard.