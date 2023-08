The crash happened along Wetzel Run Drive in Packer Township Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Wetzel Run Drive in Packer Township, near Weatherly.

Officials say John Cherba was driving his motorcycle when he went off the road and hit a tree.

Cherba later died at the hospital. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.