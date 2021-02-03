Dance school in Lehighton abruptly closes, parents want a refund

Dance families say owner Tricia Hettler sent them a text announcing the permanent closure of the dance school.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It's been one week since parents of children who attend Tricia's Dance Extreme in Lehighton found out they would not return.

Dance families showed us a text message they say owner Tricia Hettler sent them.

The text says, in part, "As of today, Feb. 24, 2021, TDE will be closing its doors permanently."

"I was sick to my stomach, and my heart automatically went out to my daughter and everybody else's children. This is two years in a row of disappointment, and I feel like it's a lot of money put out, a lot of time for nothing," said Jade Kunkle, whose 5-year-old daughter attended the dance school.

Parents say Hettler was evicted from the building which her mother owns.

Some of the dance moms asked if they were going to be getting a refund, but they say Hettler's response was no.

"I'm sorry. Tuition that has been paid I cannot refund. You will not be charged for the remaining months, and as soon as all costumes come in, I will let everyone know when and where they can be picked up at," texted Hettler.

One parent responded, "What good are the costumes? This isn't fair to our kids."

"I was very upset. I think it was handled unprofessionally. If she knew that their business was about to close, she could have said something," said Heather Smith, who had two daughters enrolled in the dance school.

One parent tells Newswatch 16 her daughter's jazz and tap class, which only meets once a week, has only met twice since Thanksgiving. She says she hopes the owner will do the right thing and give money back to parents who paid.

"We all started out as friends, and kind of like a little dance family," Kunkle said. "We're hoping she does the right thing, and we don't have to talk about what's next, but as a parent, we have to do what's right for our children and our pocketbooks."

Parents we spoke with say they wish Hettler the best, but they want to be reimbursed.

Tricia's Dance Extreme Facebook page has been taken down, and the studio's number is disconnected.