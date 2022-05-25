Cyclists pedal into Lehighton on the way to San Francisco

The bicycling team, known as the Illini 4000, raises money for cancer research.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Twenty-four cyclists pedaled into Lehighton from New Jersey to raise money for cancer research.

The bicycling team, known as the Illini 4000, is from the University of Illinois.

This is the 14th year the team has documented the American Cancer Experience.

"My grandma, my mom's mom, died of skin cancer right before I was born. I never got to meet her, and I think it's, maybe I can connect with her in some way through this," said Max Potvin, bicyclist.

The Illini 4000 is cycling from New York to San Francisco.

They have raised more than $100,000 so far.