Crews call off search for missing Carbon County woman

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Dozens of crews searched a wooded area across from Panther Valley High School in Summit Hill for 33-year-old Lily Colancecco for hours but found no sign of her.

The tough decision was made to pull the plug on the effort to locate her.



Kevin Steber is the safety officer with the Summit Hill Fire Department and was in charge of the operation.



"We extended the primary search area, we searched that several times and at this time the search is being called off,” said Steber.



Crews began searching for Lily after her husband posted on Facebook that his wife left their Summit Hill home around 9:30 a.m. Sunday and was last seen going into the woods across from the high school.

He said she is 5 feet tall and was wearing white stretch pants and a pinkish windbreaker like a coat.



According to officials, there is no evidence of foul play and her family is cooperating and helping with the search,



The day's intense heat was concerning for those running the search effort.

Those overseeing the crews made sure to keep them hydrated and rested.

