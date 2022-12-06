Crash leads to fire in Carbon County

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning crash in Carbon County led to an auto garage on fire and displaced four people.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on West Lizard Creek Road in East Penn Township.

Officials say the crash started a fire in McFarland's Auto Garage.

The 27-year-old man from Whitehall was found to be driving under the influence.

McFarland's Garage was destroyed by the fire along with an apartment above the garage.

A family of four lived in the apartment and all got out okay. They are displaced as a result of the fire.

Police are still investigating the crash in Carbon County.