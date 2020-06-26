Country store may close permanently

The farm will continue on but not promising the store.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A family-owned store in Carbon County will shut down next month and may not reopen.

Miller's Country Store on Fairyland Road near Lehighton is closing on July 20th.

The owner's daughter tells Newswatch 16 her parents are in poor health.

Caring for them, running the store, and operating the family's Fairyland Farm has been tough.

The farm will continue to operate.

The family hopes to come up with a way to keep the store in business.