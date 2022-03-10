Parking proposal voted down by council members in Jim Thorpe

The proposal would've given visitors a designated place to park.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Parking has long been an issue in Jim Thorpe.

The situation got heated at a meeting of the borough council.

The proposal presented to borough officials would have allowed the Jim Thorpe Trolley Company to run shuttles out of the Lawrence B. Morris Elementary School on West 10th Street.

Residents of the borough say tourists have been parking in residential areas for years and this proposal would've given visitors a designated place to park.

Council members voted down the measure, saying they want time to see if new parking ordinances make a difference.

Jim Thorpe Borough Council plans to revisit the idea in June.