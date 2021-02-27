Could Carbon County become a Second Amendment sanctuary?

Brandon Bell of Penn Forest Township is on a one-man mission asking each municipality to consider becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Brandon Bell of Penn Forest Township is making his way through boroughs in Carbon County asking each municipality to consider becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary, where certain proposed gun laws that Bell sees as unconstitutional would not be enforced

"I keep getting this misconception from people who don't understand what it is. It's not going to create a Wild West scenario. That's what I always tell. If you break the law with a gun you're going to be prosecuted," said Brandon Bell.

A Second Amendment sanctuary is a city, town, or county that's adopted a resolution rejecting the enforcement of some state or federal gun laws that are perceived to violate the Second Amendment.

Bell, a former U.S Marine, is concerned with potential federal gun control laws, some of which he says infringe upon gun owner's rights.

That's why he started an online petition, requesting that Carbon County's Commissioners designate the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.

"I took an oath, the same oath that police department officers take, sheriffs officers, take and your congressmen. To watch them make bills based off emotions, you're going against the constitution," said Bell.

Bell is asking twenty-two municipalities in Carbon County, Including Penn Forest Township to adopt an ordinance that would dismiss the proposed federal gun laws if they are passed.

But not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

"These types of resolutions and initiatives create confusion and make communities less safe because law enforcement doesn't know how to act even though the effort itself is completely unconstitutional," said Adam Garber, Executive Director of Ceasefire PA.

Officials with Ceasefire PA believe these sanctuary ordinances won't hold up in court.

"If this does pass and I hope it doesn't, this will not be enforceable in the court, and that they should follow safe procedures and the existing laws of the land to use guns responsibly," said Garber.