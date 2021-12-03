Coroner called to search for missing fisherman

Police say the missing man went ice fishing on Thursday but did not return home.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a state park in Carbon County where crews have been searching for a missing man.

State police say a 70-year-old man went ice fishing on Beltzville Lake in Beltzville State Park around 8 a.m. Thursday but did not return home.

Troopers found the man's vehicle at the boat launch in the park.

Searchers spent several hours looking Thursday night but found nothing.

State police and DCNR officials resumed the search around 9 a.m. Friday.

