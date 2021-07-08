Coroner called to crash in Carbon County

At least one person is dead after a crash Saturday night in Carbon County.

It happened just before 8 Saturday night on Route 903 near the turnpike off-ramp in Penn Forest Township near Albrightsville.

Fire police say at least one person is dead but officials have not said how many cars were involved or if anyone else was hurt.

Route 903 is closed in both directions, as is the on-ramp to I-476 (PA Turnpike) north.

Officials said the road will be closed for hours here in Carbon County.

