Cooling off at the Lehighton pool

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Whether it was going down the slide or lounging alongside, Baer Memorial Park in Carbon County was packed with people looking to take advantage of today's sunny, warm weather.

"This is the best day we've had so far. We had no rain for 18 days, and then we had rain for like five days. But this is beautiful," said Michael Tecce of Jim Thorpe.

Tons of people came out to enjoy a fun day in the sun and cool off when it got just a little too hot.

Grace Belusko was just one of the many kids off of school for the summer.

"It's hot and nice. I to go underwater, and I like to jump in," said Belusko of Nesquehoning.

To be able to enjoy a fun day at the pool, people tell Newswatch 16 it all starts with sun safety.

"Well, we lather up quite a few times while we're here," said Marie Nihen.

She and her best friend Pat from Lansford come to the pool for water aerobics.

"We love it here; we joined here every year since our pool closed," Nihen said.

"It's clean, and the food is good, and it's reasonable, and everybody's very well behaved. Parents are here with their children," said Pat McHugh of Lansford.

If this weather keeps up, people say they plan to be at the pool all summer long.

