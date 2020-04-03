Community theater celebrating 50th anniversary

The Zion Opera Workshop is the longest-running community theater in Carbon County.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A community theater in carbon county has 50 reasons to celebrate this month; it's 50thanniversary.

The Zion Opera Workshop has been putting on musical performances in Lehighton since 1970.

It was all hands on deck for actors in a community theater group as they are set to open a production of “Mary Poppins” Thursday night.

The Zion Opera Workshop, or ZOW, located on the second floor of the Zion United Church of Christ in Lehighton, isn't just putting on a performance this week.

It's celebrating a major milestone: it’s 50th anniversary.

“This group has preserved through the years, 50 years without having one year when we haven't done a Broadway musical,” said Cressley.

Cressley has been the director since 2008 when his father-in-law, Paul Smith, retired from running ZOW that he started in 1970.

Cressley says ZOW is the longest-running community theater in Carbon County that has provided a creative space for five decades.

“It's excellent, growing up I always was involved in music so it`s nice to having something in the community that allows me to use that outlet,” said actor Amy Shelly.

“It's nice to have that opportunity just to keep playing,” said piano player Lisa Schweitzer. “It was my major in college and I've done some theater when I was younger before children.”

Cressley says ZOW was formed after the church put on a Christmas musical for its congregation in December of 1970.

“It was so successful that everybody said you should do a Broadway musical and they moved it up here and ever since then, that's been the history,” said Cressley.

“Mary Poppins” runs in the evenings from Thursday through Saturday with a matinee Saturday afternoon.