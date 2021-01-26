Community raises money for newspaper carrier

Randy Jaffe, a Standard-Speaker newspaper carrier from Weatherly, is recovering in the hospital after a serious car accident.

WEATHERLY, Pa. — Many people in Weatherly know Randy Jaffe as a hard worker. To his family, he's a loving brother and son, but to many others in the community, he delivers their Standard-Speaker newspaper.

"He puts the newspaper on our front porch right below our screen door so that my husband opens the door a little bit uses his reacher, his grabber, and picks up it," said Maria Ferrey of Weatherly.

Earlier this month, Jaffe suffered several broken bones in a crash near White Haven and was flown to a hospital where he is still recovering.

Jaffe's brother Richard said Randy's been through a lot lately, but always put his job first.

"Even when his dad died recently, he only came to spend one day with us and went back because he had to do his route. That's all he kept saying, 'I've got to get my route done,'" said Richard Jaffe.

Randy's customers recognized his dedication and wanted to help.

Maria Ferrey started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical bills.

"If you're good to people, you do it quietly. You know, not many people know about it. It doesn't seem that important, but when you make that big of a difference in one person's life or many people's lives, then it's very important," said Ferrey.

Ferrey says Randy's normal route comes right down 3rd Street all the way to her home. She says ever since Randy had to step away from his position, the newspaper has never been in the same spot.

Connie Nagle has lived next to Randy and his mother for years.

"They would help anybody in a heartbeat, so I'm hoping they get somebody to help them a little bit in return. Anything would be nice," said Nagle.

Randy's brother and his family are grateful for the support.

"I'm just so grateful that somebody else knows and cares about my brother. I'm so happy. He's such a good guy," said Jaffe.