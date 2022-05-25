Community raises money for a local hero with Down syndrome

The people of Jim Thorpe are working to give a member of the community a new handicap-accessible van after an unexpected medical event.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Tony Taylor from Jim Thorpe has been recovering from a grand mal seizure for the past month. Due to his pre-existing health conditions, he has now lost his ability to walk.

"When he was in the ICU, we didn't think he was going to make it. There was two weeks there where the doctors weren't hopeful," said Tony's caretaker Deb Taylor. "We were hopeful; we were praying for a miracle, and we received a miracle."

Deb and her husband have been Tony's caregivers for the past 30 years. Despite their own chronic health conditions, they still prioritize taking care of Tony.

But with this latest incident, they are asking the community for help raising money to get Tony a handicap-accessible van.

"Transferring is going to be so important for his own safety. It's going to make life so much easier when he's in a wheelchair to get him into the van to get him to numerous doctors, numerous therapies, and of course, fun activities," said Taylor.

"He should be able to go and do those things still even though he may never be able to walk again," added Tony's niece Melissa Baker.

Melissa Baker and her sister grew up with their Uncle Tony in Jim Thorpe. They started a GoFundMe for what Tony calls the Batman van.

"It may seem so small, something that I'm doing, but also the most important thing that I think I'll ever do in my life, but so small in comparison of what he's been through," said Baker.

After just four days, the community has already donated nearly $10,000.

They say he's a local inspiration who doesn't let his Down syndrome stop him from being an integral part of the community.

"They're drawn to him. They love him, and he gives them something special. You know I've watched him change lives and watch people step back that he may be in contact with on a weekly basis and how their lives have changed," Taylor added.

"Again, I didn't know where this would lead. So I'm taken back, but I'm so glad that it brings me so much joy, and I really hope the end goal is, you talked to Tony, the end goal is for Tony to get that Batman van," Baker said.