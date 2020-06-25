Community rallies to save middle school music program

A petition was started online to keep the Lehighton Area Middle School's music program from being cut.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — In Carbon County, the cost of COVID-19 could be one school district's music program.

On a Change.org petition, the number of signatures keeps growing, getting up over 1,700 in just three days.

It was created on Monday by former Lehighton Area student Grace Obert, who feared the Lehighton Area Middle School's music program was in danger since it will now have only one teacher to cover 6th, 7th and 8th grades.



"It's probably going to be very tough for one person. It's a very large program and it's one of the largest in the county,” said Obert.



This posting on the Lehighton Area High School Indians Pride Band explains why there's only one music teacher at the middle school.

It states that the position of the second teacher, Mrs. Welkey, is not being filled next year.



Brad Cressley runs the Carbon County Music and More in downtown Lehighton and tutors several Lehighton Area students.

"We had two and what our understanding is they are not planning on replacing any of the teachers who are retiring to make up for a deficit in the budget,” said Cressley.



The school board would only say that the budget has yet to be approved. It is working on several things to get it finalized before Monday's expected vote.



Trish Carpenter has a son going into 8th grade who plays the saxophone.

She is worried the music program will be overwhelmed with only one teacher.

"Only have one teacher doing chorus and music is going to be difficult. I don't see how they think that's going to help the students,” said Carpenter.



"This is a very small town and I"m just looking to draw awareness to music education and to show that the community really cares about music and that it's vital to the school district,” said Obert.

The Lehighton Area School Board virtual online meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday night.

