Coal Miners Heritage Festival postponed

LANSFORD, Pa. — The severe thunderstorm watches postponed the 16th annual Coal Miners Heritage Festival in Carbon County.

It's the first time it's ever been canceled in 15 years.

Traditionally, the Number Nine Coal Mine Museum in Lansford hosts several food and craft vendors to invite the public to learn about the rich anthracite coal history right in our own backyard.

"We decided that it's not worthwhile to endanger people having them out, and our vendors themselves started calling in and saying that if the weather is bad, they themselves don't want to be out," said Zachary Petroski, Panther Creek Valley Foundation President.

The 16th annual Coal Miners Heritage Festival is rescheduled for September 3 and will be combined with their traditional Labor Day picnic.