Class gives training on how whisky and bourbon are made

Graduates will be certified as Bourbon Stewards, similar to a sommelier for wine.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Some people in Carbon County opted for an indoor activity that kept them warm inside and out.

Students at Holy Ghost Distillery near White Haven learned about bourbon.

The class from the Stave & Thief Society is actually an in-depth training program about American whiskey and how bourbon is made.

In the end, graduates will be certified as Bourbon Stewards, or experts, similar to a sommelier for wine.

The owners of the distillery say they wanted to teach others about bourbon.

"Everybody whose coming to one of these classes wants to learn more. They already have a predilection of here's what I want to do. At the very end of it, they're gaining some knowledge," said John Sepcoski, distillery owner.

Holy Ghost Distillery says it is the first in Pennsylvania to become a Stave & Thief Society Member.

The owner is trying to host a bourbon class once a month at the distillery.