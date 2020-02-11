Churches preparing for Operation Christmas Child

The annual toy drive kicks off in two weeks. The goal this year is go collect 11 million shoeboxes nationwide, filled with toys and gifts for kids in need.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Christmas music on in the background, volunteers with Operation Christmas Child spent Monday morning getting in the holiday spirit while filling shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products, preparing for a drive that kicks off in just two weeks.

"You may be having a rough year; everyone is having a rough year. So especially this year, just being able to make a difference this way and show love to someone else is amazing, and it affects more than the child. The parents, it can change a whole community," said Elizabeth Harris, a member of Salem Bible Fellowship Church near Lehighton.

The church in Carbon County will be just one of the drop-off locations for Operation Christmas Child, a project led by an international organization called Samaritan's Purse. The drive collects shoeboxes, and the shoeboxes are filled with Christmas gifts for kids in need.

"It's a huge encouragement to me to know they're going to have a soccer ball to play with. While it may not change the world, it's going to change the life of that child," said Liz LoSchiavo.

LoSchiavo has been volunteering with Operation Christmas Child for six years through her church, Montrose Bible Church, another drop-off location.

Every year, the third week of November is National Collection Week, where thousands of churches all over the country serve as drop-off locations. After a week of collecting the shoeboxes, the gifts are then mailed out to kids all over the world, to more than 100 countries.

"Most people pack anywhere from two to ten boxes, but I have people who will bring hundreds of them," LoSchiavo explained.

With every drop-off location collecting hundreds and sometimes even thousands of boxes, the organization's goal this year is to collect and deliver 11 million shoeboxes. The drop off will be contact-free; you won't even have to get out of your car.

"We've adapted this year so everyone can feel safe dropping off a box," Harris said.