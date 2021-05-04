Chick-fil-A coming to Carbon County

A popular fast food joint will soon call Carbon County home. Chick-fil-A will be built near Lehighton along the Route 443 corridor.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A little sign is creating a big buzz in Mahoning Township.

Chick-fil-A is set to join a long list of fast-food restaurants near Lehighton.

The chain will be built along Route 443 on this piece of land owned by Walmart.

"I think it's good. I was actually thinking about getting a job there. Chick-fil-A is probably like my favorite restaurant so it's going to be good," said Nathan Rodriguez, Lehighton.

This will be the first Chick-fil-A in Carbon County.

The chain is known for its popular chicken sandwiches.

Nathan Rodriguez from Lehighton was excited to hear the news over the weekend.

"More fast food the better. I love fast food it's all I eat," said Rodriguez.

While people are excited about another fast food option, they do have their concerns with the amount of traffic it could bring in especially on an already busy road.

"It's being developed like crazy in Lehighton with hospitals and everything. They are going to have to do something about the roads, definitely. They are horrible and they are way too small for the amount of traffic," said Lauren Green, Coaldale.

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon is being built on land across from Walmart Superstore on Blakeslee Boulevard.

There are also several other fast-food chain restaurants on Route 443. Some people question if another chain is needed.

"I'd like to see local places but I guess that's the way it is," said Green.