The wreck happened spilled out oil onto the road and into a creek.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Reckless driving and DUI charges against a truck driver were dismissed by a judge in Carbon County.

Dennis Ruch was behind the wheel when the fuel truck crashed on Route 209 near Lehighton back in January.

25 hundred gallons of heating oil spilled out of the truck-some ran into a creek that feeds into the Lehigh River.