Celebration held for group protesting pipeline

The grassroots group called Save Carbon County threw a bar-b-que at Big Creek Grange near Lehighton.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was a celebration of sorts in Carbon County for a group of people fighting the proposed development of a natural gas pipeline.

The grassroots group called Save Carbon County threw a bar-b-que at Big Creek Grange near Lehighton.

They were celebrating what they're calling a victory in their fight to prevent the development of a natural gas pipeline that would run through parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The Penn East Company says it is not pursuing the project at this time.

"This pipeline was unnecessary. It didn't help anybody in Pennsylvania, and was incredibly environmentally destructive," said Linda Christman, Save Carbon County.

The bar-b-que was also a fundraiser.

Save Carbon County is raising money for a lawsuit should the pipeline project start back up again.