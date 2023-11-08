Celebrating a late summer staple at Yenser's Tree Farm

The festival had to postpone a week because the flowers hadn't bloomed yet.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It's a plant you can't help but smile around.

"I like how they look like the sun, I feel happy around them," said AJ Wilkinson from Freeland.

"I like all the different colors," said Charlotte Koerner from Broheadsville.

The fields here at Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton are filled with the golden plant.

For many families, it's their second time coming to the sunflower festival.

"We came, I think it was a little later, like more towards the end. So this year there's a lot more ready to cut so," said Marilyn Wilkinson of Freeland.

People can pick them for $1.50 per stem.

Jan Wentz is one of the farm's owners.

She said they had to postpone the festival a week this year because the flowers hadn't bloomed yet.

"We planted our sunflower seeds at the same time as always, but we didn't have rain. It was very dry in May. So it just took them an especially long time to germinate, but when the rain came, they started to grow, and we've had rain every since. So it's a great crop. It was just about a week delayed," Wentz said.

The sunflower festival started four years ago with less than an acre of flowers. But over the years, it's grown to what you see now. Tens of thousands of blooms and over 5 acres of flowers.

"We have 25 different varieties. Our pick-your-own fields are single-stem flowers, so they're larger sunflowers. A lot of traditional yellows, and then in our sunflower maze, we have branching sunflowers, so those are a little bit smaller. But the plant will throw up to about 20 flowers on each plant, and then we have more variety in color," Wentz said.

"They're just so pretty, and they remind you of between fall and summer. You know so, and I enjoy them. Putting them in a vase and having them on the table," said Wilkinson.

The annual Sunflower Festival at Yenser's Tree Farm also features food trucks, craft vendors, and tons of activities for the kids in the farm's fun zone.