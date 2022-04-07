Celebrating 4th of July on the Lehigh River

Pocono Whitewater Rafting says they've been busy all holiday weekend long with people wanting to get out on the river.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Boats filled the Lehigh River in Jim Thorpe as hundreds celebrate Independence Day, paddling down the river.

Employees at Pocono whitewater Rafting say It's been like this weekend long.

"Fourth of July weekend is normally very busy for us. With the holiday on a Monday, we were always a little concerned. Just worried about it, but it turned out to be a beautiful day and people wanna go rafting when it's beautiful," said Sierra Fogal, operations manager at Pocono Whitewater Rafting.

Jacqueline Lopez made the trip up from Philadelphia. She says she wasn't wasting a perfect day out on the water.

"It's nice and sunny. No rain in you know the forecast so hey and the humidity is low so. I love it," said Lopez.

On a beautiful sunny day like this, employees with Pocono Whitewater Rafting say they've been slammed with people wanting to get out on the river.

"Everyone's just happy and excited to be outside and to be doing something in the sun and just to have American's birthday on a beautiful day and just put the two together because last year we had a really rainy 4th of July and so it's a nice change of pace," Fogal said.

For this couple from Philly, it was their first-time whitewater rafting.

"We knew it was going to be a great day for that so we wanted to do that first and then try to enjoy fireworks later and enjoy the day," said Onix Pagan from Philadelphia.

The perfect way to end a holiday weekend with a splash.