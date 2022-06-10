Celebrated World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer laid to rest in Carbon County

The world learned about his heroic story in 2019 from the book "Spearhead."

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Dozens gathered in Carbon County on Thursday to say goodbye to Clarence Smoyer.

Over the course of the past few years, we've learned quite a bit about his heroic actions during his time as an Army tank gunner in World War II.

Clarence Smoyer's story ended right where it began in Lehighton.

The Bronze Star recipient passed away last week. But in 99 years, Smoyer lived a life far beyond the Carbon County lines.

At just 19 years old, Clarence Smoyer was drafted into the Army. He went on to spend two years of his life fighting in World War II.

Perhaps the most remarkable tale of his heroism happened during the pivotal battle of Cologne.

Film footage shows the moment when Smoyer, inside a Sherman tank, aimed at a building and not a German tank to stop their advance, saving the lives of German soldiers on board.

His bravery was only known for decades by his closest family members and friends. The world learned about his story in 2019 when Montoursville native Adam Makos published the book "Spearhead."

The best-seller details Smoyer's time in the Army and that fateful day in Germany.

And now, Clarence's life will live on in film; Spearhead is currently being adapted into a movie.