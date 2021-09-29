Cat, kittens found dead in dumpster

Troopers say the cats were placed in a cat carrier and thrown in a dumpster at a business along Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township.

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — State police believe they know who left a mother cat and kittens for dead in Carbon County.

Troopers say the cats were placed in a cat carrier and thrown in a dumpster at a business along Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township.

All but one kitten was dead when they were discovered on Saturday. It was taken to an animal rescue for treatment but later died.

State police say a name on the bottom of the cat carrier helped them identify the suspect.