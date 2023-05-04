Carrying on a flowery legacy in Carbon County

A flower shop in Carbon County just celebrated 125 years in business, and now the owner is looking for the next florist to keep the business alive.

LANSFORD, Pa. — With local proms this coming weekend and Mother's Day next week, Porvaznik's Flowers on West Ridge Street in Lansford is busting at the seams with flowers.

"This is the most flowers we usually get all year long," said Megan Andersen, the owner of the 125-year-old flower shop.

Andersen took over 33 years ago from the Porvaznik family and hasn't looked back. Andersen has always had a love for flowers and studied them in college.

"I worked for a professor at Temple, and he owned a flower shop, and he traveled the country and used to do shows and things, so I learned a lot from him, and then I opened my own with my sister-in-law in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania."

The Porvaznik family started the business in 1898. Andersen has worked to make sure their legacy lives on.

"It's a very traditional area, and we keep up with that, and we've tried to keep the tradition and integrity of the original family."

After running the flower shop for more than three decades, Andersen says it's time to move on and pass the business along to the next person who wants to keep the Porvaznik's name alive in Lansford.

"I don't want to see it go, and none of the people in our town or neighboring towns want to see it go. It's been here so long."

Andersen's husband is retired, and she says it's time for her too.

"I'll stay until we find someone that's qualified and that cares about it as much as we do."

Andersen says the business is ready for someone else to come in, pick up where she's leaving off, and continue Porvaznik's legacy.